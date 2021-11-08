People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Captain Lee Is So Over Dinner With a Rowdy, Bourbon-Loving Group of Guests on Below Deck

Will Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach be able to endure a sit-down dinner with these very unruly charter guests? Watch an exclusive sneak peek to see for yourself!

By Allison Crist Nov 08, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

A not-so-chill dinner.

Captain Lee Rosbach has dealt with his fair share of rowdy guests on Below Deck, but the group joining the charter on tonight's all-new episode seems especially rambunctious. 

For proof, look no further than this exclusive sneak peek clip. In the preview, we're introduced to the primary charter guest Michael and all of his friends just as they're about to dine with Captain Lee. It's clear they've been drinking, and once Michael responds "I'd like more bourbon please" when Chief Stew Heather Chase asks him what type of water he prefers, it's clear they don't have plans to stop, either. 

Well, most of them. One of Michael's friends points out that he still has "three full drinks in front of him," but this doesn't deter Michael, and instead, he responds, "How about I be in control of what I drink?"

Meanwhile, fellow friend Justin is also loading up on bourbon.

photos
Below Deck Season 9 Cast Photos

As he cracks a joke at the expense of Terry, another member of the group—"Has anybody ever told her we can't take her anywhere?"—Justin is called out by the same pal who tried to curtail Michael's drinking. 

"Are you talking about yourself again? Because that's accurate too," the dutiful friend tells Justin. "You have a thermos at a formal dinner on a yacht."

Justin claims he's simply "trying to be efficient," but when Captain Lee finally joins the group for dinner, he keeps making fun of Terry. 

"Jesus, Terry, you went to college?" Justin says. "I wouldn't know it by your mouth."

And when the group starts dropping—or slurring?—F-bombs, Captain Lee's facial expressions say it all: he's over the rowdy crowd.

LOL!

Watch the awkward scene play out in the above clip, and don't miss the full episode of Below Deck airing tonight, Nov. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Trending Stories

1

Camila Cabello Debuts New Neck Tattoo in Tribute to "Mother Nature"

2

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's Pre-Flight PDA Will Make Your Heart Soar

3

Sarah Jessica Parker Slams “Misogynist” Criticism About Her Appearance

photos
Craziest Guests on Below Deck

Catch up on the first eight seasons of Below Deck streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Camila Cabello Debuts New Neck Tattoo in Tribute to "Mother Nature"

2

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's Pre-Flight PDA Will Make Your Heart Soar

3

Sarah Jessica Parker Slams “Misogynist” Criticism About Her Appearance

4

Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Relationship With Kris Jenner

5

Kirsten Dunst Recalls "Repressing All This Anger" Before Rehab