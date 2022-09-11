See Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson and More Stars Who Brought Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Reign to the Screen

Heavy is the head that wears the crown—especially when it means portraying Queen Elizabeth II, one of the longest-serving monarchs in history.
Over the years, viewers have gotten more than a few nuanced glimpses into the captivating life of the royal, who—before her passing on Sept. 8 at age 96, made history as the longest-reigning British monarch and the longest-serving female head of state in history with 70 years on the throne.
Most recently, for Netflix's hit series, The Crown, actress Claire Foy took on the role of the Queen in both the first and second seasons, with Olivia Colman portraying her in both the third and fourth. When the series returns later this year for the fifth season, Emmy nominated star Imelda Staunton will sit on the throne as the British ruler.
Other stars who have donned Her Majesty's regal regalia include Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Sarah Gadon and more.
Born in April 1926, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor became the Queen of the United Kingdom at just 25 years old when her father, King George VI, died in 1952.
Just five years before, Elizabeth had wed Prince Philip, who she remained married to for 73 years until his death in April 2021. The couple had four children together: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
The monarch has been portrayed in roughly 100 films and TV shows, with an impressive roster of award-winning actresses who have taken on the powerful role.
With great power comes great responsibility, and in honor of Her Majesty's lasting legacy, here we highlight some of the most notable portrayals of the Queen who was known for her love of gardening, horse riding and of course, her beloved dogs.