You Have To See How Mariah Carey Officially Kicked Off the Holiday Season

Watch : See Mariah Carey's Daughter in 1st Modeling Campaign

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is already defrosting the icicles from her throne.



After all, it is November 1, meaning it's officially the start of the most wonderful time of the year. And Mariah has undoubtedly spearheaded the holiday season ever since "All I Want for Christmas" debuted 27 years ago. And this year, she is wasting no time clearing away the fright festivities to make way for the yuletide spirit.



As the clock struck midnight, signaling the end of Halloween, she posted a video to Instagram with the caption, "Ready? Let's go." In the video, Mariah is seen with three pumpkins that read "it's not time." Except, well it is. So the superstar smashes "not" while "All I Want for Christmas" begins to play.

As for what she wore for the demolition? In true Mariah fashion, she rocked a full-length shimmering cherry-red gown, complete with red heels to match. And for the icing on the cake, her bat was also wrapped in red-and-white holiday striped paper.