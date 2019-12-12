Holiday Gifts for Foodies 2019

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 4:00 AM
The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm and getting ready for Santa's big day. Which, by the way, not to scare you or anything, but we're 13 sleeps away until those iconic eight reindeer arrive. But don't fret, shopping pals, we're here for you.
Have a foodie on your list and stumped on what to get them this year? We've handpicked creative kitchen items, next-level cooking appliances, the latest chocolatey treats, the best wine subscription brands, fashion-forward aprons and much more kitschy finds for the foodie in your life this holiday season. From futuristic marble cheese boards and gold-plated wine racks to Sriracha keychains and tasty popcorn combinations, we've done the dirty work so you don't have to. Our personal favorite? It's a tie between this cow print mini-fridge AND this prossecco drinking game. We'll let you decide.
Here are 21 of our favorites below.
Be the most charmingly dressed cook in any kitchen wearing this pleated-skirt bib apron fashioned with handy pockets and an embroidered scalloped hem. Visit Anthropologie for a variety of other apron designs.
Add a vintage element to your kitchen with this essential Dutch oven and matching lid. Also available in blue and red.
Stow away your lunches in the poshest mini fridge. Available in a variety of fun colors and cow print.
This limited edition, special release Tupelo honey was harvested with pristine environmental conditions, honeybee health and nectar flow.
Add complex notes to drinks and dishes with this sophisticated but easy-to-use smoker.
This kit is all you need to get the party started - with a touch of class! Be a trendsetter and ditch beer in lieu of this pretty drinking game.
Featuring a festive brass reindeer, this marble platter brings both elegance and charm to your holiday tablescape.
A Simply Chocolate Exclusive Gift! Vosges artisan chocolatiers have created an exclusive assortment of their renowned exotic truffles & matching holiday party caramel bon bon cracker to take your holiday gift giving or entertaining to the next level!
Merlot, chardonnay, or rosé? Let your loved one choose with a Winc gift card or membership!
Give farm fresh berries a rinse with this beautiful stoneware strainer.
Featuring all things comfortable and calming, this protective case is splashed in a print that supports comfy nights spent snuggled up indoors.
Keep it classy while you celebrate with a set of curved, handblown champagne glasses that take your toasts to the next level.
Take your dishes from homemade to made-for-a-close-up in a flash with this kit of food styling tools.
The comfort you get from flannel PJs on a cold winter's night...in a snack? That's what you get with these delectable tins. Curl up and snack away on a selection of Butter, Cheese and Caramel Popcorn - along with White Cheddar in the 4-flavor tins.
Experiment with molecular gastronomy in your own kitchen with this comprehensive kit.
Always be prepared to add a little kick to your meal with this Sriracha keychain.
Class meets culture with this art-deco marble cheese board. Perfect for gift giving, or you know, keeping it for yourself.
Give the gift of energy, strength and passion to create possibility in the kitchen with this red masterpiece!
A brushed goldtone finish lends elegant shine to a graceful metal wine rack sized to hold six bottles of your favorite vintage.
Make your own full-bodied hot sauce with this DIY kit that offers a kick from chipotle and guajillo peppers.
This stylish basket is brimming with favorites like Dark Chocolate Truffles, Snickerdoodle Cookies, assorted gourmet Popcorn and much more.
