How Postmates Made Arie Luyendyk Jr. Realize He Doesn't Want More Kids With Lauren Burnham

Every guy probably has a different sense of what the right reasons are to get a vasectomy, as Arie Luyendyk Jr. is helping to prove.
The 40-year-old The Bachelor alum visited The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, where he told hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti that he is planning to get a vasectomy. He and wife Lauren Burnham welcomed daughter Alessi in 2019, followed by twins Senna and Lux in June.
When asked what spurred the decision to not have more children, Arie surprisingly shared that the plan was solidified during a recent trip to Hawaii, where the family no longer had the ability to summon delivery food with the push of a button on their phones.
"We were in Hawaii, and it was really challenging because Hawaii doesn't have Postmates," the race car driver recalled. "They don't have grocery stores that are open late. Basically, it's like going back in time 30 years."
He continued, "So it was hard with the twins because there was less help. Like, right now, if I don't want to cook dinner, I just order Postmates. There, you have to go to a grocery store, which, for us, was a 20-minute drive. It was, like, very difficult."
Arie explained that he and Lauren, 29, have been grateful to have the support of his parents in helping to raise their three little ones, and so it was in the throes of feeling "a little bit overwhelmed" on the Aloha State that he decided he wanted to undergo the medical sterilization procedure at some point in the future.
"At that point, we were like, 'This is it. This is it,'" he continued. "I think we're so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls. And I'm already 40, guys. I can't be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be like an active dad. So, I think three is OK."
Luckily, the couple didn't solely spend their trip focusing on the lack of food apps. On Oct. 3, the pair posted video of Arie popping the question to his wife for the second time, following the first proposal that took place during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that aired in 2018.
Arie explained in the footage that his first engagement ring, which ABC financed, never felt to them like "something I chose for her." This led him to pick out a new one and surprise Lauren by popping the question at Nakalele Blowhole in Maui, where the couple posed for their engagement photos three years ago.
"It's so pretty," Lauren gushed in their video about the new ring. "Yeah, you did so good, babe. You're so sweet."