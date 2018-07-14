Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Get "One Step Closer" to Their Wedding With Engagement Photos

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Jul. 14, 2018 5:50 PM

The countdown is on!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are set to tie the knot in just under six months, and they're getting one step closer by sharing their engagement photos. The duo posted the gorgeous pictures, taken by Griffith Imaging's Jennifer Perkins, to social media on Saturday.

"One step closer to the wedding :) This is what life is all about, sharing these amazing moments with her," Arie wrote. "Under 6 months until the big day! #engagementphotos."

Lauren also shared another photo from the shoot with her Instagram followers on Saturday, captioning the pic, "It's now just under six months till I marry this sweet man. He's been the biggest blessing in my life every single day. #truelovewins."

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Announce Their Wedding Date and Location

The couple, who got engaged in March after Arie ended his relationship with Becca Kufrin, announced their wedding date and location on The View back in May.

Arie and Lauren will become husband and wife on Jan. 12 in Maui, but fans of the couple won't be able to watch the ceremony on TV. "It's a private wedding, so not on TV," Luyendyk Jr. said during the interview.

The following month, the duo announced that they'd moved to a new house together. "Officially new home owners!" Arie and Lauren told their Instagram followers, along with a picture in front of their new place.

