This is Sam Asghari's Action-Packed Role In Randall Emmett's Thriller Movie With Mel Gibson

Sam Asghari is heading to the Hot Seat!

The actor (who happens to be engaged to Britney Spears) just booked his next role as SWAT Sergeant Tobias in Randall Emmett's upcoming thriller.

Sam's rep, Brandon Cohen, tells E! News, "He is playing an action-oriented SWAT sergeant."

Hot Seat starts filming soon in Los Angeles and will be Sam's next project following his appearance in Black Monday earlier this year.

In September, Sam shared video footage of himself training for fight scenes and "getting ready for action."

He'll join Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon in the cast, according to Deadline, which reports that the film follows an ex-hacker who tries to break into banks after his life is threatened. "Gibson plays the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get a man (Dillon) off the hot seat," the outlet notes.

A rep for James Cullen Bressack, who is directing Hot Seat, also confirmed the casting news.