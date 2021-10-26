You Need to See David Harbour's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For New Netflix Movie

Watch : David Harbour Talks Going From "Stranger Things" to "Black Widow"

David Harbour is that you?

The 46-year-old actor had us doing a double take after he was spotted on the set of his new movie We Have a Ghost. Why? Well, Harbour—clad in a plaid button-up, white tee and brown pants—was seen in New Orleans on Oct. 25 sporting a comb-over and without his signature facial hair.

After this shocking look, we can only hope we'll get more surprise transformations from the rest of the cast, which includes Jennifer Coolidge, Anthony Mackie, Tig Notaro and Jahi Di'Allo Winston

According to Variety, the Netflix movie tells the story of a guy named Kevin (Winston), who comes in contact with a ghost named Ernest (Harbour) haunting his new house. While Kevin and his family quickly become "overnight social media sensations," as the streaming service put it, they also become the target of the CIA as they try to learn more about Ernest's past.

The movie is written and directed by Christopher Landon and based on Geoff Manaugh's short story Ernest.