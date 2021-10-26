Ireland Baldwin Calls Out "Hateful" Candace Owens For "Foul" Take on Alec Baldwin Movie Shooting

Watch : Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins' Father Doesn't Blame Alec

Ireland Baldwin and Candace Owens used their social media platforms to exchange tense words.

On Monday, Oct. 25, Ireland took to her Instagram Story to criticize Candace after the conservative pundit suggested in a since-deleted tweet that it could be seen as "poetic justice" that Ireland's dad, Alec Baldwin, accidentally misfired a prop gun last week on the set of the movie Rust. The firearm discharge fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Ireland shared a photo of Candace, in addition to tagging her, and wrote, "You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I've ever come across. Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed....Shame on you."

The 26-year-old model then posted Candace's previous tweet to her Story, which read, "Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren't for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad."