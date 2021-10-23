Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands and Look Cozy in New York City

Watch : Channing Tatum Shares 1st Pic With Zoe Kravitz Amid Romance Rumors

What a touching sight!

Following months of romance rumors and a few playful joint outings, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were spotted showing some minor PDA while out to lunch on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Magic Mike star, who stars in the Big Little Lies' actress' upcoming directorial film debut Pussy Island, were photographed walking while holding hands in New York City. Tatum, 41, was also seen putting his arm around Kravitz, 32.

The two have not commented on the status of their relationship. They first sparked romance rumors in January. However, they really fueled such speculation in August when they were photographed getting close while on a small bike ride and, on another occasion, laughing over iced drinks in New York City.

At the time, a source told E! News, "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoë. They are spending a lot of time together and having fun."