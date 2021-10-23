Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share a Sweet Victory Kiss at NBA Game

Score! Kendall kisses for the win!
On Friday, Oct. 22, Kendall Jenner was photographed exchanging a sweet hug and smooch with boyfriend Devin Booker as he made his way off the basketball court at Los Angeles' Staples Center following his team the Phoenix Suns' 115-100 victory over the L.A. Lakers. Before the 25-year-old model and the 24-year-old NBA star's rare PDA moment, she looked at him admiringly as he walked to her while giving spectators high fives.
"Kendall was actively cheering for Devin and the Suns during the blow-out game," an eyewitness told E! News. "Devin made a beeline for Kendall after the final buzzer. Kendall had a huge smile on her face!"
Kendall sat courtside at the game with friends Travis "Taco" Bennett and married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The women had matching bedazzled cups decorated with the logo for Kendall's 818 Tequila.
The event took place a month after the reality star and Devin vacationed with Biebers in Jamaica.
Kendall and the NBA star have been together for more than a year. She has often supported Devin at his basketball games and also cheered on his victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
And he has supported her with her tequila endeavor before, joining her at a star-studded 818 Tequila party in the Hamptons in New York in August.
Kendall's niece Stormi Webster, the 3-year-old daughter of the star's sister Kylie Jenner, is enamored by the NBA player. "Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship," Kendall said on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September. "She has the biggest crush on him, and I'm jealous sometimes. I'm like, 'Stop—can you guys not?'"
Kendall and Devin's romance marks one of the longest and most public relationships for the reality star, who dated NBA stars Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons in the past.
"No, I don't actually only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research," the reality star joked on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June. "I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua