Kendall Jenner Cheers on Boyfriend Devin Booker During NBA Finals Game

Watch : Kendall Jenner Gets "Emotional" Watching Devin Booker in NBA Finals

Kendall Jenner has no problem keeping up with boyfriend Devin Booker's basketball games.

The model supported her man, who she has been dating since June 2020, at his NBA Finals game on Saturday, July 17 in Phoenix, Ariz. The 24-year-old athlete's team faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks and lost in the fifth game of the seven-game series. But even though the Suns didn't go home with a win, Devin was on the winning side of the night with his girlfriend cheering him on.

An eyewitness tells E! News, "Kendall was really engaged in the game."

"She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored," the source revealed. "It was so cute! She had her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter!"

According to the eagle-eyed observer, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was so engaged throughout the game that she "was jumping around so much and got hot and took off her jacket."