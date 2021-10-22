Alec Baldwin's Co-Star Jensen Ackles Shared Insight into Film's Gun Practices Before Fatal Shooting

Ackles continued, "So she's like, 'OK, I'm going to put some blanks in there and I want you to just go and fire off a couple rounds towards the hill.' And I was like, 'OK.' So I put the belt on, I put the gun there and I walked out and she's like, 'Just make sure you know you pull the hammer all the way back and you aim at your target.'"

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. Police are investigating the incident. No charges have been filed.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," Baldwin, 63, tweeted on Friday, Oct. 22. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, father of their 9-year-old son, told The New York Post, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."

He also told Insider regarding his wife's death, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation. I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."