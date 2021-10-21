Bachelor Party Actress Tawny Kitaen's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Tawny Kitaen of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" Dies at 59

New details have emerged about Tawny Kitaen's death, five months after she passed away.

The 59-year-old actress, who appeared opposite Tom Hanks in Bachelor Party, died from dilated cardiomyopathy—a common type of heart disease—a spokesperson for the Orange County Coroner's Office confirmed to People.

According to the outlet, her official cause of death also included a number of contributing factors, such as hydrocodone, antidepressants, Tylenol, nerve pain medication and clogged arteries.

The star, who used the legal name Tawny Finley, died in her home in Newport Beach, Calif. on May 7.

On May 8, Tawny's daughters Wynter Finley, 28, and Raine Finley, 23, posted on their mom's Instagram account that they were "heartbroken and saddened" to announce her death. Tawny shared Wynter and Raine with ex-husband Chuck Finley, a former pro baseball pitcher. Before her marriage to Chuck, which ended in 2002, Tawny had been married to Whitesnake singer David Coverdale until their divorce in 1991.