VH1 Is Bringing The Surreal Life Back From the Dead

Well, this is surreal.
On Thursday, July 22, VH1 announced that The Surreal Life will be rebooted with a new slew of celebrity participants for fall 2021. As fans of the iconic series well know, The Surreal Life puts a batch of celebrities under one roof, causing countless headline-making reality TV moments.
In fact, we have The Surreal Life, which originally ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006, to thank for America's Next Top Model star Adrianne Curry's unexpected marriage to The Brady Bunch's Christopher Knight and Flavor Flav's revived success in the '00s, including his spinoff shows, Strange Love and Flavor of Love.
Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the heated feud between Omarosa Manigault and Janice Dickinson in season five.
So, which celebrities have signed onto the upcoming season seven? That would be August Alsina, CJ Perry, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton.
On the notable names joining The Surreal Life family, Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, said, "We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere."
We couldn't agree more!
Of course, this isn't the only '00s hit MTV Entertainment Studios, which is owned by the same parent company as VH1, is bringing back from the vault. Just last week, MTV revealed they're bringing back their hit tour series, Cribs.
Does this mean flip phones and Juicy Couture track suits are also making a comeback? Because, if we're being honest, we wouldn't hate that one bit.
The Surreal Life will premiere on VH1 in fall 2021.