Seinfeld Is Officially Coming to Netflix

Watch : 7 Stars Who Had Breakout Roles on "Seinfeld"

Netflix has a new announcement to make, and yada, yada, yada, Seinfeld is on its way.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the streaming service revealed that all 180 episodes of the Emmy-winning sitcom from co-creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David will be available for viewing on Oct. 1. Back in 2015, Hulu had acquired the streaming rights to the seminal 1990s show's nine seasons before Netflix purchased them in 2019, and the series left Hulu in June 2021—not that there's anything wrong with that.

Netflix issued a humorous press release written as though the comedy, which was the most popular TV series when it signed off in May 1998 and has since been named by TV Guide as the greatest show of all time, was a fledging project that had yet to make its mark.

"This is the first time we've taken a risk of this nature, going all in on nine seasons at the jump," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them, and I'm thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases."