18 Fall Boots and Shoes Our Shopping Editors Are Obsessed With

From mesh heels and suede clogs to western boots and fall-approved sneakers, we rounded up the trending styles our team can't get enough of.

By Emily Spain Oct 18, 2021 7:25 PMTags
E-comm: Editor Fall Shoe Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We are mid-way through October, which means a few things. First off, we hope you've had something pumpkin spice and have a fall candle burning. Second, you're probably looking for some new shoes to add to your wardrobe that will match the current trends and changing temperatures.

To help you dress your feet for Instagram and real-life success, we called upon fellow shopaholics, aka E! shopping editors, to share their current shoe obsessions. Below, chunky loafers, western boots, clogs, fur-lined Birkenstocks and more shoes your closet needs this season.

The Best Deals on the Jeans You Need This Fall

Asos Design Wide Fit Monster Chunky Loafers in Black

Yes, only $36 for one of the most popular silhouettes of the season! These chunky loafers can be paired with almost any outfit.

$36
ASOS

Asos Design Wide Fit Sian Mesh Mid Heeled Mules in Blue

Ever since we saw Hailey Bieber rock a pair of mesh boots on her Instagram, we've been on the lookout for a similar pair. Thankfully ASOS came in clutch with these colorful mesh mules. Even better, they come in pink and beige, too!

$50
ASOS

Maryana Lo Crocodile-Embossed Leather Boot

Schutz has some of the hottest It Girl styles of the season right now! We have a feeling these crocodile-embossed boots are sure to be everywhere by Christmas morning, so get ahead of the trend now.

$238
Schutz

Asos Design Power Slingback High Heeled Shoes in Pink Metallic

These pink metallic heels are giving us Elle Woods vibes, and we're here for it! They're a sure way to take a boring outfit from drab to fab in an instant. Not to mention, the heel shape is so fun!

$43
ASOS

Vince Camuto Rimindel Faux Shearling Platform Mule

Santa, if you are reading this...you know what to do! We love the combination of a woodgrain square-toe platform, chunky heel and sherpa construction.

$110
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Triple Platform Chelsea Boot

When in doubt, platform boots are the way to go. They give you extra inches, make you feel invincible, and you'll always look on-trend.

$130
Nordstrom

Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker

When we aren't in slippers, we're wearing one of our many pairs of Air Force 1 Shadow Sneakers. They are comfortable, functional and will make you look instantly cooler. Plus, they're cheaper than most Air Jordans and just as trendy. This limited-edition colorway has us reaching for our wallets!

$110
Revolve
$110
Nike

Marc Fisher Gabble Boot

After searching for what felt like months for a pair of white booties, we scored these at DSW! Although they can be worn year-round, they're the perfect winter white shade.

$110
DSW

Charles Albert Women's Modern Western Cowboy Distressed Boot with Pull-Up Tabs

Like so many, we've been digging the western boot trend! Thankfully, we found these $35 pink boots on Amazon and will be wearing them for the foreseeable future.

$65
$35
Amazon

P448 John Ginni/Py Sneaker

We've been wearing these sneakers on repeat! They're uber-comfortable, cute and an easy way to add texture to any outfit.

$298
P448

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling

There's a good chance you've seen a few people repping these fur-lined Birkenstocks. They're flying off the shelves! Perfect for those in-between fall days when boots aren't necessary.

$150
Birkenstock
$150
Zappos
Starting at $117
Amazon

Z_Code_Z Exclusive Avan Flat Shoes with Chain Detail in Black

These chainlink loafers are a must for office days and weekend outings.

$34
ASOS

Hilda Bit Sling Back Clog

Available in mineral green, black, mustard, dark brown and sesame suede, these insanely cute clogs from Sam Edelman are a must. The buckle detailing is everything! 

$170
Sam Edelman
$100-$130
Amazon

Katya Combat Boot

If you make one investment on shoes this season, have it be on a pair of combat boots. The silhouette never goes out of style, and it can be dressed up or down. We love this style from Reformation that is made from recycled materials!

$278
Reformation

Arqa Women's Leather Slip-On Fur Loafer

Can't full send the designer version of these loafers? These are a great dupe for only $40!

$40
Amazon

Kenneth Cole New York Women's Justin

You can't go wrong with a pair of black knee high boots for the fall and winter! You're bound to wear these stunning leather boots year after year.

$130
Amazon
$130
DSW

Laurs Lug Sole Loafer

These are the shoes your fall wardrobe is missing! They're chic, comfortable, and will go almost anything. Plus, they come in three other versatile colors.

$150
Sam Edelman
$150
Nordstrom

Universal Thread Women's Adaline Western Boots

Rock the western boot trend without breaking the bank. Thank you, Target!

$40
Target

Ready for more fall must-haves? Check out Kyle Richards' chic Amazon finds.

