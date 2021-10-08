WATCH NOW

The Bradshaw Bunch Season 2 Premiere
The Best Deals on the Jeans You Need This Fall

Add some newness to your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

By Emily Spain Oct 08, 2021 7:21 PM
Clogs? Check. Sweater vests? Check. Now all you need is some fresh denim to complete your fall wardrobe.

Although we know shopping for jeans can be a deeply personal endeavor, we rounded up 10 deals on denim from sites like Madewell, Target, Shopbop and more to get you started on your journey to find the perfect denim style for fall. The best part? They're all under $70!

Below, the on-trend and budget-friendly denim styles that will make you feel and look your best self.

These Viral $25 TikTok Jeans Are Almost Sold Out—Get It Before It's Completely Gone

Women's Super-High Rise Distressed Baggy Jeans - Wild Fable™ Black Wash

Everyone needs a pair of go-to black jeans, especially distressed ones. And these are only $25!

$25
Target

Ultra High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Baggy jeans are in, no matter what your mom says.

$60
$35
Hollister

Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans

If you're looking for a fitted silhouette, you can't go wrong with Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans. Even better, you can score them for 50% off.

$90
$45
Shopbop

ASOS Luxe Hourglass Flared Jean with Lace-Up Front in Ecru

Contrary to popular belief and tradition, off-white jeans are being encouraged this fall, and we're here for it. These lace-up jeans will have you looking snatched and the flare bottom will have you feeling cute.

$36
ASOS

Stradivarius Coated High Waist Skinny Jean in Brown

Tired of blue jeans? Try out these brown coated jeans to elevate your everyday style.

$30
ASOS

The Perfect Vintage Full-Length Jean in Concordia Wash

These are great go-to jeans that you can dress up or down. Plus, they're over 50% off.

$118
$50
Madewell

High-Rise Belted Flare Jeans

How cute are these belted jeans? They're giving off groovy vibes that will pair well with other '70s-inspired trends that are making a comeback.

$55
Hollister

Women's Animal Print High-Rise Tapered Jeans - Rachel Comey x Target

These high-rise jeans are so fun and chic! They'll help you take any outfit from drab to fab.

$55
Target

The Dadjean in Duane Wash: Ripped Edition

For an effortlessly chic look, pair these '90s-inspired jeans with a cardigan and some sneakers.

$120
$70
Madewell

Pull&Bear Straight Jeans with Zebra Print in Camel and Ecru

We are obsessed with these zebra print jeans! They offer a straight fit and tons of pockets.

$46
ASOS

Ready to score more fall trends on a budget? Check out these super cute loafers and oxfords.

