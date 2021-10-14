This Morning Show Scene With Jennifer Aniston & Mindy Kaling Couldn't Be More Awkward

It appears that Audra (Mindy Kaling) doesn't mind being the bearer of bad news, especially when it involves Alex (Jennifer Aniston).
In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 15 episode of The Morning Show, rival morning news anchor Audra pops by Alex's office to reveal that she'll be interviewing Maggie Brener (Marcia Gay Harden) during the latter's book tour. "Maggie Brener's book is coming out next month," Audra says with a gleeful smile, "and her press agent wants her first stop in her book tour to be at YDA."
Understandably, this isn't great news for Alex, as the book will likely have some detrimental things to say about her. Trying to keep her composure, Alex responds with, "It makes sense. And?"
In a surprise turn, Audra reveals she's stopping by to get Alex's blessing to do the interview. "I want to make sure that you're ok with it," she adds. "Because, Alex, if you're not, I'm not gonna do it."
Refusing to believe this as a genuine offer, since there's no way a journalist would ever turn down this opportunity, Alex ponders aloud, "Why wouldn't I be ok with it?"
Though Audra feigns innocence, she hints that a scandal is awaiting Alex, noting that The Morning Show anchor is likely "a main character" in the book. "I would assume that you're ok with it," she says once more, "me doing the interview."
Annoyed at Audra's fake gesture, Alex sarcastically repeats, "Because if it wasn't, you wouldn't do it."
"I wouldn't," Audra says before happily exclaiming. "But I'm so glad that I have your blessing."
Clearly over the passive aggressive dynamic, Alex calls out Audra for this "bulls--t" visit and asks, "I have always been gracious to you, have I not?"
Taken by surprise, Audra offers up a simple, "What?" She then realizes that Alex honestly believes this to be true, a POV Audra doesn't agree with.
"Huh! Well, nonetheless, the past is in the past," she concludes before walking out. "And I'd like to hope that if the shoe were on the other foot, you would offer me the same courtesy."
