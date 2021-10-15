Gabby PetitoCeleb CouplesTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Where You've Seen the You Season 3 Cast Before

You season three has arrived on Netflix! So let's take a closer look at Penn Badgley's newest co-stars.

You is back and, like in previous seasons, the drama has a new cast of characters joining Joe Goldberg on his hunt for romance.

Season three, which hit the streamer on Oct. 15, follows Joe (Penn Badgley) as he tries to have a fresh start in a Northern California suburb after a murderous run in Los Angeles alongside wife Love (Victoria Pedretti). And it's not just their infant son keeping the newlyweds occupied, as new neighbors, potential love interests and family members are now a part of their new suburban life.

So let's learn a little more about this impressive ensemble cast, which includes Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold and several others. Following a little digging, we've learned that the season three cast includes teen drama veterans, horror movie stars and big screen actors.

For starters, one new addition starred on both Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and One Tree Hill. Not to mention, there's a former YA heartthrob joining the cast as Joe and Love's next door neighbor. Oh, and we can't forget to mention that one performer who was spell-binding in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Intrigued? Well, then join us by taking a closer look at the cast below!

Penn Badgley

Before Penn Badgley was saying "Hello, You" as Joe Goldberg, he was America's favorite Lonely Boy on Gossip Girl. Similar to his role on You, Badgley's Dan Humphrey character had a tendency to spy on Upper East Siders. Yet, Dan didn't kill anyone—that we can recall.

Other notable credits include Easy A, John Tucker Must Die, The Stepfather, The Mountain and The Bedford Diaries.

Victoria Pedretti

Prior to becoming chef-with-a killing-streak Love Quinn on You, Victoria Pedretti had us screaming over her performance as Nell Crain on The Haunting of Hill House. Pedretti collaborated with Hill House creator Mike Flanagan again for The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Other notable credits include Shirley, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Amazing Stories.

Shalita Grant

For season three of You, actress Shalita Grant transformed into a NorCal mommy blogger with an aversion to gluten. And if Love's new BFF looks familiar to you, then there's a chance you've seen her in one of the many hit shows she's appeared in.

Her resume includes credits for NCIS: New OrleansSanta Clarita Diet, Search Party and Mercy Street.

Travis Van Winkle

You're gonna want to remember the name Travis Van Winkle! In the new season of You, Van Winkle plays Joe and Love's fitness obsessed new friend, who loves his wife Sherry (Grant) as much as his six percent body fat.

You've likely spotted Van Winkle in something over the years, as his acting credits include AcceptedTransformersFriday the 13th, The Last Ship, Hart of Dixie90210 and Happy Endings.

Saffron Burrows

Saffron Burrows has reprised her role of Love's wellness-obsessed, albeit toxic, mother Dottie Quinn for season three. However, some of you may not realize that Burrows had quite the career before joining the Netflix hit.

Notable credits include Troy, Deep Blue Sea, The Bank Job, Boston Legal, Law & Order: Criminal IntentMozart in the Jungle and Reign Over Me.

Tati Gabrielle

This isn't Tati Gabrielle's first time on a Netflix drama! Before she was charming librarian Marienne on You, Gabrielle cast a spell on the viewers of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she played rival witch Prudence Blackwood.

You may've also seen Gabrielle in The 100K.C. Undercover or The Thundermans.

Dylan Arnold

You may be a spine-chilling show, but it has nothing on the movie Dylan Arnold is best known for. As fans of the horror genre well know, Arnold, who has joined the You cast for season three, starred in the 2018 Halloween reboot. He's reprised his role in the sequel, Halloween Kills, which also debuted on Oct. 15.

You may also recognize Arnold from his work in the After film series, The Purge series, Nashville and Laggies.

Scott Speedman

Scott Speedman is no stranger to television! Before joining the You season three cast as Joe and Love's next door neighbor Matthew, Speedman was best know for playing Ben Covington in Felicity, Baz in Animal Kingdom and XO Sam Kendal in Last Resort. He's also had some major roles in big screen movies, including Michael Corvin in the Underworld franchise, Jeremy in The Vow and James Hoyt in The Strangers.

Currently, Speedman is a series regular in season 18 of Grey's Anatomy.

Michaela McManus

Season three of You stars Michaela McManus as Natalie, Joe's NorCal-based obsession. But you likely best know McManus from her work in One Tree Hill, Law & Order: SVUAquarius and SEAL Team.

Scott Michael Foster

Scott Michael Foster has added You season three to his already impressive resume! Viewers who watched ABC Family before it became Freeform will remember Foster from his work as Cappie in the dramedy Greek. He's also known for starring in Chasing Life, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Once Upon a TimeBlood & Oil and Californication.

You season three is available to stream on Netflix.

