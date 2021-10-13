People's Choice Awards

You Already Renewed for Season 4 on Netflix

Just two days before the highly anticipated release of You’s third season, Netflix has confirmed that a fourth season of the chillingly good series has already been greenlit.

Hey, you. We haven't even gotten to see Joe Goldberg in season three yet, but we now know he'll get a season four. 
 
Ahead of the season-three premiere of You on Friday, Oct. 15, Netflix has confirmed that the frighteningly good series has been renewed for a fourth season. 
 
Sera Gamble, showrunner and executive producer of the series, confirmed the hair-raising news in a statement, which read in part, "It's been thrilling to watch Penn [Badgley] bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."
 
Season three focuses on the endlessly lovesick and extremely dangerous Joe (Badgley) and his dream (or nightmare) girl, Love (played by Victoria Pedretti) as they settle into family life with their new baby.

Everything We Know About You Season 3

Now we're wondering just how much is slated to go wrong in season three for us to end up on another dark and twisted road for season four.

Netflix

"In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they're surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers," the synopsis for the upcoming season read. "Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love's lethal impulsiveness."

"And then there's his heart," it continued. "Could the woman he's been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who's wise to your tricks? Well, that'll prove a much more complicated escape."

Oh, what a tangled web Joe always seems to weave.

Until more details surrounding season four come to light, we have an updated guide for all the shows that have been renewed and canceled so far this year:

Netflix
Renewed: You (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed You for a fourth season, the streaming service confirmed on Oct. 13.

Zach Dilgard/HBO
Renewed: The Other Two (HBO Max)

The Other Two will return for a third season on HBO Max.

Netflix
Ending: Derry Girls (Netflix)

Derry Girls will come to an end after three seasons, creator Lisa McGee confirmed in September 2021.

Netflix
Renewed: My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)

In September 2021, Netflix renewed My Unorthodox Life for a second season. The announcement promised that the new season will have "more fashion, family, female empowerment, faith, fabulousness, and of course, Haart.'

Netflix
Renewed: Virgin River (Netflix)

Expect plenty more of Virgin River, as Netflix has just renewed the series for seasons four and five.

HBO Max
Canceled: Genera+ion (HBO Max)

In September 2021, HBO Max confirmed that Genera+ion would not have a second season.

The CW
Canceled: The Outpost (the CW)

The Outpost will come to an end after four seasons on the CW.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Amber Ruffin Show will continue to entertain late-night TV, as Peacock renewed the show for a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Renewed: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Hulu has announced that there will be more murders in the building in the second season of hit dramedy Only Murders in the Building.

Disney+
Renewed: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be back for a third season, but there's a bit of a twist. Instead of heading back to East High, the Wildcats will be spending the summer at sleepaway camp, "complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." 

HBO Max
Renewed: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

XOXO, the new Gossip Girl is coming back for a second season on HBO Max. 

BET
Renewed: First Wives Club (BET+)

In September 2021, BET+ renewed First Wives Club for a third season.

Shane Brown/FX
Renewed: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs will return for a second season in 2022 on FX.

MTV/YouTube
Renewed: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

MTV has given us a reason to fist pump! Ahead of the season four finale, the network renewed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a fifth season. The new season will mark the full time return of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

The CW
Canceled: The Republic of Sarah (The CW)

The Republic of Sarah had a short-lived reign as it was canceled after one season by the CW.

Apple TV+
Ending: Dickinson (Apple TV+)

The Hailee Steinfeld-led Dickinson series will come to an end after season three.

Disney+
Renewed: Big Shot (Disney+)

Big Shot will be back on the court as Disney+ renewed it for a second season in Aug. 2021.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (Netflix)

After NBC pulled the plug on the mystery series after three seasons, create, Jeff Rake, had hoped to find a new home for the show. Well, fans can rejoice! Netflix announced its renewal of Manifest for a fourth and final season.

Freeform
Ending: Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

In Aug. 2021, Freeform renewed Motherland: Fort Salem for its third and final season.

VH1
Renewed: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Shantay you stay! VH1 confirmed that RuPaul's Drag Race will return for a fourteenth season.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Cancelled: Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Peacock announced on Aug. 20 that the Punky Brewster reboot series starring Soleil Moon Frye is officially cancelled after one season. 

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Never Have I Ever will be back for a third season.

HBO Max
Renewed: FBoy Island (HBO Max)

HBO Max confirmed in August that FBoy Island will be back for a second season.

Freeform
Canceled: Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

In August 2021, star and creator Josh Thomas took to social media to announced that season two of Everything's Gonna Be Okay was the show's last.

FX
Renewed: American Horror Stories (FX)

"more stories. more horrors. more reasons to be afraid of the dark," FX Networks announced on Twitter in August. "#AHStories will return for a season two."

John P Johnson/FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Alongside the season three trailer, FX confirmed that What We Do in the Shadows will get a fourth season.

Mario Perez/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO)

HBO's The White Lotus will return for a second season, but will feature new guests and a different hotel property.

Apple
Canceled: Little Voice (Apple TV+)

Sara Bareilles' Little Voice has become the first show canceled at Apple TV+.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Physical (Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne will be breaking a sweat once more as Physical has been renewed for season two at Apple TV+.

Disney+
Renewed: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will hit the ice once more as it has been renewed for a second season at Disney+.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide
