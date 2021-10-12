Britney Spears Takes Subtle Jab at Sister Jamie Lynn's New Memoir

Oops... She did it again!
Britney Spears subtly shaded little sister Jamie Lynn Spears after the Zoey 101 actress announced her upcoming memoir on Monday, Oct. 11. "I can't believe I finally finished writing my book!!!" Jamie Lynn shared on Instagram. "'THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID' has been in the works for quite a longggg time now."
In her caption, Jamie Lynn didn't mention her pop star sister, simply saying that the book would detail her own mental health struggles. But her publisher, Worthy Publishing, says in the description that Things I Should Have Said will touch on Jamie Lynn's "role as Britney's kid sister."
And it seems this news got back to Britney, who teased her own writing ventures on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The pop star wrote on Instagram, "Psssssss also great news … I'm thinking of releasing a book next year but I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!" Britney teased. "Option #1 … 'S--t, I really don't know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think.'"
Many of Britney's followers assumed the singer was responding to Jamie Lynn's announcement, with one person writing, "Lmaooo I'm loving this shade."
Britney has previously expressed frustration with her family members, including Jamie Lynn. In July, the "Lucky" singer wrote that she didn't "like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes," seemingly referencing the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where Jamie did a tribute performance.
She continued, "My so-called support system hurt me deeply... This conservatorship killed my dreams...so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill...yet people still try!!!!"
The day prior to her post about Jamie's performance, Britney wrote that she had felt betrayed by her loved ones throughout her conservatorship. "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she reflected. "There's nothing worse than that!!!!"
She continued, "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all…did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE…did you put your hand out when I was drowning???? Again…NO."
At the time, Jamie Lynn had been sharing numerous encouraging posts, including one that spoke about "hope."
Now, Britney's father has been suspended from his position as conservator of her estate and the pop star is feeling more optimistic than ever. A source recently told E! News, "It's very liberating and exciting to her. This is the happiest she has been in a very long time, and she is soaking it all in."