Revolve Has Under $50 Deals on Sweaters, Jeans & More Right Now

We rounded up 15 items you should be adding to your closet.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 12, 2021 11:25 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too.

Keeping up with the latest trends doesn't have to be too hard on the wallet. Right now, Revolve has a ton of trendy pieces you can add to your closet for a really great price. 

For instance, this pretty Free People Sweetheart Sweater is just $47 right now, and this comfy tri-blend sweatshirt is just $14. Whether you're looking for jeans, makeupleggings or sweaters, there are so many great items on sale. We suggest acting quick if you see something you like. 

Going through so many pages of sale items can be overwhelming, so we've done the work for you. We rounded up all the best things you can buy for under $50. Check out our finds below. 

Coach Outlet is Having a Major Fall Sale Event & You Can Score Deals Up to 70% Off

Free People On Your Side Pullover

A Free People sweater for under $50? Talk about a great deal. You can get this pullover in brown or silver.

$98
$44
Revolve

Parentezi Removable Shoulder Pad Sweatshirt 

Revolve shoppers love this sweatshirt, and quite a few reviewers say it has the softest fabric. The removable shoulder pads give it some structure, and it comes in moss, black, caramel and cream. 

$178
$41
Revolve

Winter Muse LNGE Sweater

This sweater is perfect for going out or lounging around the house. It fits very comfortably and you can get this at a really great price.

$165
$42
Revolve

Mina Lisa Sweater Knit Tie Front Pullover

According to Revolve shoppers, this isn't your typical pullover. The material of this sweater knit top feels very luxurious and it's very classy.

$64
$36
Revolve

Dr. Denim Lizzy Knit

The rose blush color of this sweater is gorgeous. Wear this with some cute jeans and a pair of boots and you're good to go. 

$110
$43
Revolve

Dr. Denim Nora Mom Jeans

If you're looking for some trendy new jeans for fall, add these Nora Mom Jeans to your bag. 

$85
$43
Revolve

Beis Naturals Mini Sling

We're loving the look of this mini sling bag, and we're not the only ones! One reviewer called this the "ultimate bag."

$45
Revolve

Edward Bess Big Wow Full Brow Pomade 

The Big Wow Full Brow Pomade from Edward Bess is a highly pigmented gel-based formula that will give you fuller looking lashes. You can score this for just $14 right now. 

$35
$14
Revolve

Onzie Sweetheart Midi Leggings

It never hurts to stock up on leggings. These ones from Onzie are super flattering, comfortable and come in four colors. 

$74
$35
Revolve

1. State Velour Turtleneck

This velour turtleneck comes in a gorgeous forest green color, and it's only $22 right now! It's a top you'll be using a lot in the upcoming months. 

$59
$22
Revolve

1. State Teddy Faux Fur Hoodie

We love anything that's soft and cozy, especially for the cooler months. This teddy faux fur hoodie is a must-have! 

$69
$32
Revolve

Puma Elevated Layering Mock Sweatshirt 

If you love the look of Puma's Elevated Layering Mock Sweatshirt, we suggest getting your hands on this ASAP. Revolve reviewers say this looks exactly like the picture. 

$120
$35
Revolve

Becca Cosmetics Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder

Becca Cosmetics' Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder will set your makeup while keeping it fresh and cool. You can get this in original or golden bronze. 

$39
$30
Revolve

Ellie Vail Austen Serpent Earring

These gold-tone serpent earrings are very cool, and will easily take your outfit to the next level. 

$49
$35
Revolve

Sanctuary Boucle Cowl Neck Sweater

This sweater from Sanctuary would look perfect underneath a blazer. It features a stylish fold over neckline, and you can get this for under $30. 

$89
$28
Revolve

If you're looking for more stylish finds at good prices, check out The Best Deals on the Jeans You Need This Fall

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

