Coach Outlet is Having a Major Fall Sale Event & You Can Score Deals Up to 70% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The long weekend is coming to an end, and so is Coach Outlet's extra 15% off sale. If you want to score major saving on new bags, shoes or accessories for fall, head on over to Coach Outlet right now. You don't want to miss out on an amazing deal.

Coach Outlet has a ton of cute stuff on sale, and there are quite a few things we're really loving. For instance, the Gallery Tote in signature canvas and pink is a go-to for any season. Right now, it's over 60% off. If you're looking for some accessories to take with you to all the spooky events you'll be attending, Coach even has really fun Halloween offerings like a candy corn coin purse for under $40, and a signature canvas tote with Halloween lettering.

From signature satchels to fuzzy slippers, here are our favorite finds from Coach Outlet's Fall Event sale.