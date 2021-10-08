Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Watch : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.

"My oldest twins, Roc and Roe, wanted a cell phone at 8," Nick shared in the episode that airs Monday, Oct. 11. "And they have iPads, and I was all for it—I am all about it. But Mariah was like, 'Uh-uh, they ain't gonna be googling us! Learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no. We aren't playing.'"