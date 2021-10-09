How Ricky Martin Became One of the Most Influential Latinx and LGBTQ+ Artists in the World

Watch : Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Joint Tour!

Ricky Martin would be the first to tell you, his vida had its share of loca over the years.

But these days, it's more about la vida inspiradora for the multi-talented entertainer, his husband and their four children.

"I want people to look at me and see a family and say, 'There's nothing wrong with that.' It's part of my mission," the Puerto Rican singer told Out magazine in 2018. "It's part of my kids' mission as well. My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom."

Martin started his family as a single dad back in 2008, welcoming twin sons Matteo and Valentino via a surrogate and proudly introducing them to the world on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain in 2012. Since meeting Swedish and Syrian artist Jwan Yosef, whom he quietly married in 2017, daughter Lucia was born in 2018 and son Renn arrived in 2019.

But while he's been a committed activist for years, advocating for HIV/AIDS patients, working to combat human trafficking, improving education for children in need around the globe, providing aid after natural disasters and much more, the 49-year-old spent most of his life hiding his real self from the world, afraid of how the truth would affect...

Pretty much everything he had going for him.