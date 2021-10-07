Why Billie Lourd Says Early Years With Mom Carrie Fisher Taught Her “What Not to Do” With Son

Watch : Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd is opening up about the dynamics of her relationship with late mom Carrie Fisher—and how it's impacting her as a parent today.



The American Horror Story star reflected on the "pressure" she felt as a young child while appearing on the Oct. 4 episode of the New Day podcast. Billie, who gave birth to son Kingston in September 2020, explained that due to her experience, she has learned "what not to do" when it comes to raising her young son.



"My main job when [Fisher] was alive was taking care of her and making sure she was okay," Lourd explained to host Claire Bidwell Smith. "I was her main support, and I was 7. For a lot of the time, and that was really hard and that's why I grew up really fast because I was her best friend. I was her mother, I was her kid, I was her everything. And that's one of the things I'm learning not to do with my kid."

In her 2008 book, Wishful Drinking, Fisher credited her "incredible" then-teenage daughter, Lourd, with being a "very verbal and watchful child."