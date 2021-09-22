Billie Lourd Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son Kingston on His First Birthday

Praise the Lourd, because we just got new pics of the King!
Billie Lourd shared photos of her 1-year-old son, Kingston, in honor of his first birthday on Sept. 22. The Booksmart actress tagged her location in "hEavEn..!" as she revealed sweet pics of her baby boy, whose face she kept out of view or covered with a heart emoji.
Billie was seen laughing while wearing a crown with his name on it, as Kingston sat at his high chair and shoved his hands into a birthday cake from Milk Bar.
Other photos captured the pair snuggling at home or holding hands. One goofy pic at the end of the gallery showed Billie holding up Kingston at a dinner table, while he lovingly grabbed her face. Obviously, the grandson of Carrie Fisher was fashionably dressed in a space-themed onesie, perhaps an homage to her role as Princess Leia. (He's already a big fan of Star Wars.)
On her Instagram Story, the Scream Queens alum shared a throwback photo of herself in the hospital. She wrote, "1 year ago today eating some sub par Italian ice waiting for the [crown emoji] to arrive." The next slide showed off Kingston in a custom Lakers jersey, bearing the number "22" to symbolize his date of birth.
Billie's tribute post also gave a good look at her sparkling engagement ring, after fiancé Austen Rydell announced in June that he had popped the question.
"She said YES!!," he wrote at the time. "(Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?"
Two months later, the couple enjoyed a "#parentsnightout" by getting "drunk" off of one drink, Billie teased in an Instagram caption, along with silly snapshots from a photo booth at Saddle Ranch. She noted they still made it home on schedule for their 8 p.m. "bedtime."
Since giving birth, she has returned to work on American Horror Story and recently posted images of herself pumping breastmilk from the Fox Studio Lot. As Billie said, "in #classicmefashion here are some #fashionablepumpingpics."