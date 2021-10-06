You Won't Believe What Bachelor in Paradise's Kendall Told Joe Before He Proposed to Someone Else

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Three couples got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise season seven finale, but it was the final proposal that brought more than its share of drama.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, viewers saw Kenny Braasch put a ring on Mari Pepin's finger, followed by Maurissa Gunn accepting a proposal from Riley Christian. Then, it was "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile's turn to profess his love for Serena Pitt following their delightful time in the fantasy suite. "I'm ready to get engaged to Serena right now," he told the camera.

However, things are never quite that simple in Paradise. Suddenly, Joe's ex Kendall Long reemerged on the beach after having voluntarily left a few weeks ago due to the pain she felt while watching Joe and Serena bond.

As Joe stood alone on the beach awaiting Serena's arrival, Kendall approached him. "Probably not what you were expecting," she quipped. Joe replied, "Ah, no, it wasn't."

She went on to explain that she had initially decided to participate this season in order to beyond her previous Paradise relationship with Joe that began on season five in 2018, but seeing him again where they once fell in love proved too difficult to move past.