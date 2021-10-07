Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin Shares Her Secrets to Like-Worthy Instagrams and TikToks

We interviewed Hannah Godwin because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to social media, Hannah Godwin has the magic touch.

Whether she's posting candid photos with fiancé Dylan Barbour on Instagram or dancing up a storm on TikTok, the Bachelor in Paradise star always seems to get the perfect lighting, angle and vibe. So what's her secret?

"Once I saved up for my first camera back in high school, photography quickly became one of my first loves and Setty was built to share that love with the world," she exclusively shared with E! News. "One of my goals is to help people find beauty in their everyday moments and I'm so excited to see all of the snapshots of life the app helps capture."

Available now in the app store, Setty includes presets, adjustment tools, fonts, vintage-style photo effects and an Instagram grid

planner, all stylized to Hannah's signature look.