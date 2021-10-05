12 Breakfast at Tiffany’s Gifts in Honor of the Movie’s 60th Anniversary

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Breakfast at Tiffany's is a truly iconic film that transcends generations. No matter who you are, you recognize Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly with her little black dress, oversized sunglasses, pearl strands, and tiara hair piece with a donut and coffee in hand. It's just one of those movies you can watch a million times over. However, that's not the only way to enjoy the movie. There are so many great gifts for your friends, loved ones, or even yourself.