12 Breakfast at Tiffany’s Gifts in Honor of the Movie’s 60th Anniversary

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Breakfast at Tiffany's is a truly iconic film that transcends generations. No matter who you are, you recognize Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly with her little black dress, oversized sunglasses, pearl strands, and tiara hair piece with a donut and coffee in hand. It's just one of those movies you can watch a million times over. However, that's not the only way to enjoy the movie. There are so many great gifts for your friends, loved ones, or even yourself.
Breakfast at Tiffany's Backpack
If you use a backpack for your daily essentials, you might as well pick an adorable one that represents your favorite movie.
Breakfast At Tiffany's Mask
A face covering is essential these days. Why not showcase your love for Holly Golightly with this Tiffany blue-colored face mask?
Audrey Hepburn Breakfast at Tiffany’s Embroidered Crewneck
We never saw Holly Golightly in a sweatshirt, but the fictional character would probably approve this design.
Breakfast at Tiffanys Sleep Mask & Tassel Earplugs or Tassel Earrings
This eye mask looks just like the one Holly wears in the movie. You can get it in a set earplugs that look just like the pair she wore as well or you can get the face mask with a pair of tassel earrings.
Read the full titleBreakfast at Tiffanys Lavender Tassel Earrings
If earplugs aren't your thing, then just go for these tassel earrings inspired by the movie.
Breakfast at Tiffany's Holly Golightly Audrey Hepburn Costume Accessories 5-Piece Set: Pearl Necklace, Tiara Haircomb, Black Glasses, Gloves, Cigarette Holder
This five-piece set has (almost) everything you need to channel your inner Holly Golightly: a pearl necklace, tiara hair clip, black sunglasses, gloves, and a cigarette holder. All you need is some coffee and donut. That five-piece set is $71, but if you want to just get some of the items, there are multiple purchase options.
Breakfast at Tiffany's Laptop Skin
Protect your laptop from dirt and scratches with this Breakfast at Tiffany's laptop skin. It's available for Macbook, Surface, and PC devices in various sizes.
Breakfast at Tiffany's Laptop Sleeve
Take your fandom to the next level by using this protective laptop sleeve to store your computer with the Breakfast at Tiffany's laptop skin.
Breakfast at Tiffany's Zipper Pouch
Use these zipper pouches for your cosmetics, pencils, or other essentials. There are three different sizes to choose from with this same design.
Breakfast At Tiffany's Inspired Mug in Minimalist Style
Start your day out with some Holly Golightly vibes when you sip your morning coffee out of this mug.
Breakfast at Tiffany's by Truman Capote
If you haven't read the book that inspired the legendary film, now is a great time to pick one up.
If you're looking for more pop culture-inspired items, check out our Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gift guide.