Cheers Your Cosmos to the Most Fabulous Sex and the City Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Sex and the City is an iconic television series, but it's also become such a part of our lives. From the influence to order cosmos at the bar to the overuse of fabulous to an appreciation for Manolo Blahnik heels and regular lunches with girlfriends, the show has made an impact on all of its fans. And, of course, the best way to enjoy it is by re-watching old episodes, but that's not the only way to celebrate Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon.

There are so many great gifts you can get for your inner circle of girlfriends.... even yourself. If you live your life with a "what would Samantha Jones do?" mantra, then this candle could be the perfect addition to your living space. If you're not into conventional holiday cheer, but you still want to celebrate, then just hang up this Miranda Hobbes Christmas stocking. If you are still drooling over Carrie Bradshaw's tulle skirt moment years later, then it's time to get one for yourself. Or, perhaps, you just want to channel your inner Charlotte York with an adorable coffee mug.

No matter who your favorite is, or if you love them all equally, there is something to appeal to everyone with our fabulous Sex and the City gift guide. There's even thematic wrapping paper, which is the ideal way to present one of these gifts to a friend, don't you think?