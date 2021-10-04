Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Love to Son Joseph Baena in Birthday Tribute

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, turned 24 over the weekend, and in celebration, the Jingle All The Way star sent a special shoutout to his youngest child.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, is saying "hasta la vista, baby" to another year.
 
The Terminator star, 74, took to social media over the weekend to send birthday wishes to his youngest child, who turned 24, on Oct. 2. "Happy birthday Joseph!" Arnold captioned three photos with Joseph on Twitter. "I am so proud of you, and I love you!" Sending a special shout out to his son's many endeavors, the actor added, "You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year."

In the first photo, the father-son duo snapped a pic while each enjoyed a drink; while in another, the two were photographed while out on a bike ride together. In the third, the pair struck a pose in front of a mural featuring Arnold in his bodybuilding days.
 
The birthday boy himself also took to Instagram to thank those who sent well wishes, which of course, included his famous dad.

"So thankful for all the birthday wishes yesterday!!!" Joseph captioned his Oct. 3 post. "23 was amazing! It was filled with new friends, new experiences and most importantly, a lot of goals met. Feeling extra grateful and excited to see what happens in year 24!"

The dad of five also shared a similar heartwarming message for his son's birthday in 2017, calling him a "fantastic son" and "great training partner."
 
"You get stronger and smarter every year and I'm so proud of you," the actor wrote at the time to the workout enthusiast. "I love you."

The actor shares his youngest son with Mildred Baena—his former housekeeper with whom he had an affair while married to his then wife, Maria Shriver.
 
As fans may recall, Arnold is also father to four kids with Maria: Christopher SchwarzeneggerChristina SchwarzeneggerPatrick Schwarzenegger and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is married to actor Chris Pratt.

