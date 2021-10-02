Britney Spears Says She Still Has "Healing to Do" After Her Dad Is Suspended From Conservatorship

Watch : Britney Spears Finally Free From Jamie Spears: What's Next?

Britney Spears is peeling back the curtain as she continues her fight for freedom.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the pop star took to Instagram to share rare insight into how she's feeling after scoring a legal victory in her ongoing conservatorship battle.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!" the 39-year-old performer began her caption. "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand."

The "Circus" singer reminded herself that "it's ok to slow down and breathe" during this transformative time in her life, adding, "Only through self love I can pray…love…and support others in return!!!!"

A source close to the Spears family echoed Britney's sentiments on Instagram, previously telling E! News, "She's excited for the future and grateful that she has received so much support."

Earlier this week, a Los Angeles judge suspended Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate during a court hearing on Sept. 29.