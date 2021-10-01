Kate Bosworth & Ryan Gosling Are Adorable Teens in Never-Before-Seen Remember the Titans Photo

Watch : Chatting & Cooking With Kate Bosworth

Remember these babies?

On Friday, Oct. 1, Kate Bosworth threw over some major nostalgia to kick off the weekend when she posted on Instagram photos of herself from her time filming the 2000 football movie Remember the Titans. Among them is a never-before-seen pic of herself with co-star Ryan Gosling, taken when she was 16 and he was 18.

The film is set mostly in 1971 and stars Denzel Washington as a coach of a newly racially integrated high school football team. Bosworth, 38, played Emma Hoyt, the girlfriend of one of the players, while Gosling, now 40, portrayed another player named Alan Bosley.

"'Remember The Titans' premiered Sept 29, 2000. (I was 16 years old! [baby emoji])," Bosworth wrote. "Things I remember from making this special film… being nervous (I was a regular high school kid in a pretty unusual circumstance)! The cast and crew were like family. Big sister energy for sweet 10 yr old Hayden Panettiere. My first crying scene (I sobbed in rehearsals and then panicked when I had nothing left when the cameras rolled, that was a learning lesson!) Ryan Gosling is a total sweetheart (but you all already know that :)"