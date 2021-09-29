Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumor She Was "Banned" From Attending the Met Gala

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Iconic Bikini Moments

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out amid speculation surrounding herself and the fashion world's biggest annual event.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum answered a number of fans' questions on Twitter, including one query involving a rumor that has been shared on social media and in some media outlets suggesting Khloe has been "banned" from attending the Met Gala.

The individual tagged Khloe and tweeted in part, "khloé now that you are online please tell [if] the met gala rumors are true." The person concluded with, "please clarify thank u."

This led Khloe to put the rumors to rest in no uncertain terms. "Absolutely NOT True," the Good American co-founder replied succinctly.

Khloe has never attended the star-studded benefit event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute that is typically held in New York City on the first Monday in May and features an elite guest list curated by Vogue's Anna Wintour. This year, it took place on Sept. 13, due to the ongoing pandemic.