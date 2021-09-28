This Is Us' Chris Sullivan Just Gave Us a Major Hint About Toby & Kate's Future

Did our favorite TV couple just call it quits for good?
This Is Us' Chris Sullivan exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Sept. 28 that his character Toby will probably not get back together with Kate (Chrissy Metz) after that jaw-dropping wedding twist—and our fan theories about the fate of TobKat have officially just spiked.
"I don't know if we'll go that far," Sullivan joked about Toby potentially trying to win Kate back. "I don't know if we'll see Toby trying to break up a marriage. I don't know if that's our style, but you never know. Stranger things have happened."
The final season of the Emmy-winning NBC series kicks off in January, and Sullivan hoped to offer a bit of comfort for fans who are anxiously waiting to see just how This Is Us will wrap up.
"Yes, there are going to be difficult moments," Sullivan admitted. "The season is going to be full of surprises but everyone is going to be fine. Everything is going to be OK We're all going to get through this together."
While This Is Us took on intense portrayals of mental health struggles, Sullivan has taken initiative outside of the NBC series to foster wellness awareness.
"Based on my own struggles with anxiety and depression, it occurred to me that we have to start these conversations young," the actor explained of his partnership with Big Lots and On Our Sleeves' One Million Classrooms Project.
Sullivan previously surprised two schools in Jackson, Miss. and Pensacola, Fla. with funding for school mental wellness activities. And, Sullivan's youth outreach program is inspired by his own IRL role as a father: He's one dad who rocks short shorts, much like his This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia.
"I agree with short shorts. I have a few pairs myself," Sullivan quipped. "Short shorts season is on its way out, but it's a classic bit of dad style. Milo might not be a dad, but I am and it's that classic 1982 short shorts that I approve of."
