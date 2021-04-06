See the Photo That Has the Internet Thirsting Over Milo Ventimiglia in Short Shorts

Watch : Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore Tease "Unforgettable" Episode

Grab a glass of water, because you're about to be thirsty!

Case in point? Milo Ventimiglia just made everyone's temperate rise with his latest fashion choice. Intentional or not, the This Is Us star displayed his very toned physique while leaving the gym in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday, April 5.

While there's nothing new about celebrities working out and staying in shape, the 43-year-old star most definitely captured the internet's attention with his eye-catching outfit, in which he wore a graphic tee that he rolled up at the sleeves to show off his guns.

More importantly, however, he spiced up his 'fit with short shorts that fully flaunted his muscular thighs. He styled his ensemble with black Converse sneakers, a face mask and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.

But unlike the rest of us, he appeared to be hydrated as he held onto a larger water bottle.