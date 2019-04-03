"I'm definitely the father," he admitted to Us Weekly of his paternal role. And though Moore is the youngest adult in the cast (at nearly 35, she's several years behind all of her TV children), she's "definitely the mother. But I think we both feel protective of our group. Not just our cast but our entire group," continued Ventimiglia. "There is a level of looking out for everyone. I know Susan has called me 'Papa Pearson' or 'Papa Bear' before. So if she says it it must be true."

She's not the only one singing his praises. Hancsicsak, who plays the littlest version of Kate, says her onscreen parents make it a point to look out for them.

"Mandy and Milo are awesome," she told InStyle. "They were both child actors like we all are, so they know exactly how we feel. They're the first ones to hug us when we see them on set. Milo gave us all little wooden tops to keep in our pockets, and he also brought in an old Gameboy and games for us to play with on set. Mandy also gave me her favorite lip gloss, which was very special to me. And they always take pictures of us and post them like they are our parents and are proud of us. I really love them."