Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Break Up After 17 Years Together

A breakup no one saw coming.
Miguel and supermodel Nazanin Mandi have decided to call it quits after 17 years together. The former power couple, who tied the knot in November 2018, confirmed their split to People on Monday, Sept. 27.
Their reps told the outlet that they've been broken up "for some time now" but they "wish each other well." At this time, it's unclear what led the two to go their separate ways and for how long they've been broken up.
Following the news, the Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram Stories to share a thought-provoking message.
"What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire," the artist's post read. "Clarity is key...Only take action on things that relate to, and excite positive emotion to your desire."
For her part, Nazanin also shared cryptic quotes on Instagram about finding one's self, as well as being open to finding love.
"Someone once said: 'You know you have a big heart when you feel bad for doing what's best for you.' And I felt that," one quote read, with the another stating, "Angel number 1212 symbolizes your spiritual awakening in life and a great sign that you're on your towards your luck for love."
Nazanin, 35, and Miguel, 35, began dating when she was 18. After several years together, they announced their engagement in 2016 and became husband and wife two years later.
After exchanging their vows at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch, outside of Los Angeles, Nazanin opened up about their decades-long relationship in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"It just felt right. It was a long time coming and you know, when you're with somebody starting from 18, a lot of things happen," she shared at the time. "There's a lot of growth. There's a lot of growing pains and all through our twenties was the time to get our minds right, to really find ourselves and through that process, fortunately, we grew together and not apart. Now in our thirties, it just felt so right to finally make it official."
The Platinum Life actress explained that she was looking forward to "building an even stronger relationship" with the musican.
"This morning I told him, 'It's so weird because I always thought I couldn't love you any more than I do now,'" she recalled. "And the wedding totally changed that, I'm like, 'Now I love you even more which is so shocking because I didn't think I could!'"
Nazanin echoed similar sentiments about their romance earlier this year and detailed how they were "keeping the spark alive" during quarantine.
"We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot," the Dreamcatcher actress told People in March 2021. "So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on—because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again]."
She added, "But being home [together] all the time, it's like, 'Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read.' It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything."