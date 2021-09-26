Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Make an Ultra-Glam Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Model Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend and The Kissing Booth actor Jacob Elordi have finally made their red carpet debut, appearing at a super star-studded event.

Now that's a red carpet debut.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend, Australian Kissing Booth actor Jacob Elordi, attended their first celebrity event together. The two made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the ultra-glam, star-studded Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old look-alike daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford wore a sleeveless asymmetrical sparkling gold Celine gown. She paired the look with earrings and a necklace from Tiffany's Victoria collection, as well as a the company's Soleste ring and Embrace ring. Jacob, 24, wore a Celine black tux.

The event took place a year after the couple began dating. They made their relationship Instagram official last Halloween.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Kaia told Vogue in comments posted in May. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

photos
Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber's Best Twinning Moments

At the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures' opening gala, Kaia and Jacob were joined by the likes of Katy Perrywho showcased a nostalgic hairstyle, her fiancé Orlando Bloom, Olivia Rodrigo—who sizzled in a risqué dressLady GagaNicole Kidman, Selma Blair, Halle Berry, Meg RyanCher and many more top celebs.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

See photos from the star-studded event:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Lady Gaga & Katy Perry

Lady Gaga in Schiaparelli and Chopard jewelry. Katy in Louis Vuitton.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Olivia Rodrigo

In Saint Laurent.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Meg Ryan

In Ulyana Sergeenko.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi

Kaia and Jacob in Celine.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan

In Self-Portrait.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan & Aubrey O'Day

The actress and singer hang out.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Eva Longoria
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

In Rodarte.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Dwyane in Gucci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Gabrielle in Alexandre Vauthier and Sarah Flint shoes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Jennifer Hudson

In Alexandre Vauthier and Tamara Mellon shoes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Issa Rae

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Cher

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Laverne Cox

In Johanna Johnson, Beladora jewelry, Judith Leiber clutch and Garo Sparo gloves.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Regina King

In Louis Vuitton and Alexandre Birman shoes.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Sophia Loren
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Selma Blair

In Rokh.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Regina Hall

In Julien Macdonald.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Jamie Lee Curtis

In Alex Perry and Cathy Waterman jewelry.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Laura Dern & Jaya Harper
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Adriana Lima

In Nicolas Jebran.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Anna Kendrick
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Rebecca Hall

In Armani Privé.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Lindsey Vonn
