Olivia Rodrigo Sizzles in Her Riskiest Dress Yet for Academy Museum Opening Gala

Olivia Rodrigo's latest fashion moment will have your jaw on the floor. The pop star turned heads in a daring Saint Laurent gown for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.

Good 4 her.

There's no denying that Olivia Rodrigo is known for her chart-topping music and electrifying style. Since debuting her Sour album earlier this year, the pop star has continued to slay the red carpet. Whether she's rocking a '90s grunge look or opting for something frilly and feminine, she hasn't missed a beat.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the 18-year-old sensation took her flair for fashion to a whole other level when she stepped out in her riskiest outfit yet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.

For the star-studded event, Olivia turned heads in a sleek black strapless dress from Saint Laurent. But despite the classic silhouette, which elegantly draped down and hugged the pop star's curves, the piece was anything but basic.

The design featured a dramatic plunging neckline with wave-like edges, as well as a thigh-high slit. The best detail of all, though: The gown included pockets!

Olivia Rodrigo Through the Years

The former Disney Channel star accessorized with a bold red lip, strappy heels and an effortless updo. 

Hollywood's biggest and brightest celebrated the new Academy Museum at the gala—a fundraiser co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, and Blumhouse Production's Jason Blum. The event also honored legendary actress Sophia Loren and filmmaker Haile Gerima.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Olivia wasn't the only celebrity to drop jaws at the fanciful fête in Los Angeles. Katy Perry went back to her brunette roots for the event, while Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Issa RaeJennifer Hudson and Selma Blair were a few A-listers who opted for super sparkly outfits, while others took a more subtle approach.

Take a look at all of the statement-making fashion at the star-studded affair in our gallery below!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Lady Gaga & Katy Perry

Lady Gaga in Schiaparelli and Chopard jewelry. Katy in Louis Vuitton.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Olivia Rodrigo

In Saint Laurent.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Meg Ryan

In Ulyana Sergeenko.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi

Kaia and Jacob in Celine.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan

In Self-Portrait.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan & Aubrey O'Day

The actress and singer hang out.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Eva Longoria
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

In Rodarte.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Dwyane in Gucci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Gabrielle in Alexandre Vauthier and Sarah Flint shoes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Jennifer Hudson

In Alexandre Vauthier and Tamara Mellon shoes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Issa Rae

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Cher

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Laverne Cox

In Johanna Johnson, Beladora jewelry, Judith Leiber clutch and Garo Sparo gloves.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Regina King

In Louis Vuitton and Alexandre Birman shoes.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Sophia Loren
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Selma Blair

In Rokh.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Regina Hall

In Julien Macdonald.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Jamie Lee Curtis

In Alex Perry and Cathy Waterman jewelry.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Laura Dern & Jaya Harper
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Adriana Lima

In Nicolas Jebran.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Anna Kendrick
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Rebecca Hall

In Armani Privé.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Lindsey Vonn
