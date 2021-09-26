Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Are Officially Married

Before exchanging their vows, Kyle gushed over his bride-to-be, writing on Instagram, "My everything. Let's do this."

Though the pair got engaged in Sept. 2018, the coronavirus pandemic delayed their wedding plans.

"I feel like a lot of people are in this catch 22. You've got all this money down, most people probably haven't even been engaged for two plus years," Kyle told E! News in February. "It adds more stress to the equation and we're just trying to figure it out. There's a lot of unknowns and our wedding was, technically speaking, postponed and by the time our new date comes around it's kind of, like, I don't know if enough has changed. We'll have to wait and see."

Despite the fact the pandemic forced them to rethink their perfect "I dos," it also brought the couple, who began dating in 2015, closer together.

"The pandemic actually put us to the test in a big way," Kyle previously shared. "Fortunately, even if we bottomed out, we kind of came back stronger and we entered the summer in probably the best place we've ever been…and that was a breath of fresh air."