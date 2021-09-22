Amelia Hamlin Shares Cryptic Message About "What's Not For You" After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin is getting on with her life, Scott-free.
The 20-year-old model posted a cryptic quote about moving forward on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Sept. 22, two weeks after she and Scott Disick, 38, broke up after an 11-month relationship.
"The longer you entertain what's not for you, the longer you postpone what is," read the quote. "Read that again."
Since the breakup, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has kept busy by focusing on her modeling career. Days after Amelia and Scott split, she walked the runways of two shows for 2021 New York Fashion Week and told E! News, "I'm so excited to be back and just in action and around people."
Amelia has also taken more style risks since her breakup from Scott. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, she made her London Fashion Week debut by walking the catwalk at the Richard Quinn spring/summer 2022 show sporting bleached blond eyebrows, a look her fellow runway models showcased as well.
Two days earlier, Amelia showcased a risqué see-through look at a London Fashion Week party.
"Free the nipple I guess," she joked on Instagram Stories at the time.
She later shared a group text she sent to her family that read, "Sorry for my nipped dad it's fashion."
Scott made his first post-breakup appearance last weekend, during a trip to Las Vegas with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's three kids, Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6.
Scott brought the children for a promotional appearance at the new branch of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie restaurant and enjoyed some sweet treats with them. The group was joined by Penelope's friend and Selena Gomez's sister Gracie Teefey, as well as Mario Lopez and his daughter Gia, and Rod Stewart's son Sean.