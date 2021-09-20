Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in Completely See-Through Look

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Brings "L.A. Glam" to Victor Glemaud's Show at NYFW

Amelia Hamlin isn't afraid to show Scott Disick what he's missing.

The 20-year-old model, who split with Scott about two weeks ago, showed off her bod in a risqué look while out in London on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Amelia attended a London Fashion Week party for Perfect Magazine and NoMad London in a see-through mesh ensemble, comprised of a halter top and slit skirt that didn't hide much of anything.

"Free the nipple I guess," she teased on her Instagram Story, alongside a pic of her sexy outfit.

Obviously, sister Delilah Hamlin wants to raid her closet and take it for a spin, commenting, "I'll borrow this next plz."

Other guests of the party included real-life royals (Princess Diana's nieces: Ladies Eliza, Amelia and Kitty Spencer), fellow celebrities (Lena Dunham and Courtney Love) and other famous kids (Iris Law and Lottie Moss).

Fashion months seems to be a welcome distraction for Amelia Hamlin, who told E! News in New York, "I'm so excited to be here. It's amazing. I'm so excited to be back and just in action and around people."