Amelia Hamlin Steps Out in Style at NYFW After Scott Disick Breakup

After her split from Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin is walking her own path—with style.
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the 20-year-old model took part in the Bronx and Banco runway show for 2021 New York Fashion Week. Amelia wore a one-shoulder, shimmering, pale-blue cut-out gown and gladiator sandals from the Australian luxury-apparel brand's Grecian-style spring-summer 2022 collection, a collaboration with popular clothing retailer Revolve.
"Amelia seemed upbeat, not somber," an eyewitness told E! News. "She was tired from that show because it was so hot but looked really pretty and was excited to go to the next stop. She was really friendly to everyone."
Amelia's mom, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, could not have been prouder of her daughter.
"Looks who's walking in her first show for @NYFW!!! [sic]" she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the model getting her hair done backstage. "She's closing the show!"
The event took place days after Amelia broke up with Scott after dating him for about 11 months—news that seemed to please her mother, who had previously expressed her disapproval of her daughter dating the 38-year-old reality star.
"Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend," a source told E! News on Tuesday, Sept. 7. "Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now."
The pair's breakup followed some Instagram drama involving the mother of Scott's three children, Kourtney Kardashian. Last month, Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, posted what appeared to be a screenshot of an Instagram DM exchange with Scott, who allegedly shared with him a paparazzi photo of Kourtney showing PDA with her boyfriend Travis Barker during their recent Italian vacation.
According to the image, Scott asked Younes, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy." Younes allegedly replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."
A source close to Scott later told E! News, "Scott is mortified that Younes shared his private DM message" and "is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis' relationship.
And a source close to Amelia also recently told E! News before the split was confirmed that the model was "very disappointed" in Scott and "let him know it."
Amelia appeared to weigh in on the drama herself over the weekend, sharing a selfie showing herself wearing a tank top that read, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"
On Monday, Sept. 6, she posted on her Instagram Story a viral quote that read, "Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."
A day later, Amelia posted on her Instagram Story a photo of paperback copy of Emily Giffin's 2020 novel, The Lies That Bind.