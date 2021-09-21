Ryan Reynolds Responds to Gerard Butler's Shady Comment About His Movies

As far as his own experience playing the role of a character living a game world, Butler said he felt his role was a bit ahead of its time in 2009.

"I was hoping it was of the time, that people would get it. I thought it was genius," he told the outlet of the sci-fi movie. "It could have been executed slightly differently, but I really loved the commentary it was making on where the world was going, especially in gaming and sort of losing ourselves into that world, and technology and man bonding with machine."