Chris Hemsworth Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Not Inviting Him to Appear in Free Guy

Watch : "Free Guy" Official Trailer

Ryan Reynolds may have had one Avenger making an epic appearance in Free Guy—but it wasn't Chris Hemsworth.



Just a few days after the movie release, the Free Guy star took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to thank some of the jaw-dropping list of actors that made cameos in his latest flick. "This movie is about friendship," Ryan captioned a few pics of himself alongside the actors on set. "And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don't have photos of everyone, here's to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy."



The series of snaps included stars Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Krasinski and Captain America himself: Chris Evans.



Evans' fellow Marvel co-star, Hemsworth, couldn't resist the opportunity to poke fun at not being there to wield his character's hammer in the video-game centric movie. "No worries, mate," he commented on Ryan's post, adding, "Least I could do, BFFs." Ryan jokingly responded, "Evans said you weren't ‘camera ready.' Whatever that means."