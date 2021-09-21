See the Stars of Revenge, Then & Now

Remember when everyone you knew was watching Revenge?
Created by Mike Kelley, the ABC hit drama premiered on Sept. 21, 2011, instantly becoming the biggest new show of the year. Centered on Emily VanCamp's Emily Thorne, the irresistible guilty pleasure was packed with vengeful adventures, non-stop twists, Emily's feud with Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe) and juicy love triangle. Were you Team Jack or Team Daniel? Just kidding, we all know everyone was secretly rooting for Nolan (Gabriel Mann) all along.
Emily's mission ultimately came to an end after four seasons, with VanCamp going on to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and marry one of her Revenge co-stars. Meanwhile, the actress who played the child version of her character is now stirring up trouble on the new Gossip Girl. They grow up so fast, don't they?
Here's what the cast of Revenge has been up to since the show ended in 2015.
Revenge is streaming on Hulu.