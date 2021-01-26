Revenge Star Christa B. Allen Says She Was Not Invited to Cast Reunion: "As Per Usual"

Watch : Emily VanCamp Talks Insane Season of "Revenge"

Christa B. Allen is out for revenge.

On Monday, Jan. 25, the actress revealed on Instagram that she wasn't invited to an upcoming cast reunion for Revenge.

She seemed to throw some shade when she wrote, "I'm getting a lot of DMs about the Revenge virtual reunion happening on February 6th. of course I would've loved to be there with you all, but as per usual I was not invited." As per usual?!

We don't know about the other times, but this time, Tixr.com is hosting a virtual get together on Feb. 6 with four of the ABC series' stars: Emily VanCamp (Emily), Nick Wechsler (Jack), Josh Bowman (Daniel) and Barry Sloane (Aiden).

While the reunion itself is free, fans have plenty of opportunities to buy greater access to the cast. For $200, video game lovers can play FIFA with Josh or Call of Duty with Barry. Or you can purchase a 1-on-1 hangout with any of the guys for $80. The catch? Your personal time is limited to just 2.5 minutes.